Arrest made in ‘Kaleb Klown’ social media threats

An arrest has been made in relation to the threats by “Kaleb Klown” against three schools in the Beauregard community, according to a release.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Opelika Police Department arrested a 16-year-old Beauregard High School student and charged her with multiple counts of terrorist threats involving three schools in the Beauregard area and Opelika High School. Officials refused to release the student’s name due to her age.
The student is currently in custody and will be held in a juvenile detention facility pending a court appearance in Lee County Juvenile Count. Terrorist threats are a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine for an adult convicted, according to the release.
School administration was notified around 7:45 a.m. this morning about the “disturbing comments” made on social media by Kaleb Klown, saying Klown would bring a firearm to the schools and “blow it up.” Parents and guardians were alerted through an automated message.
Hundreds of students were checked out of school by their parents following the threats. Sheriff Jay Jones said there is no evidence that the threat is credible, but there are school resource deputies on school grounds who have “security measures in place that give them an advantage over anyone that would intend to harm” the students, faculty or administration.
“Our No. 1 priority is the safety of the children; No. 2 is to apprehend the individual or individuals responsible for this post,” said Jones.
Jason Wright, an assistant superintendent with the LCSD, said schools will remain under a “heightened sense of awareness” for the rest of the week to ensure that everyone on school grounds remains safe.
Anyone with any further information is urged to contact Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations at 334-737-7155 or the Opelika Police Department Investigations Division at 334-705-5228.
