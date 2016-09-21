Trucker identified in fatal flat-bed truck crash

A Luthersville , Ga., man died Wednesday after the flat-bed truck he was driving went out of control on Interstate 185 and overturned near LaGrange, authorities said.
John Kenneth Duncan, 59, was pronounced dead at 3:46 p.m. at the scene of the crash, said Troup County Coroner Jeffrey Cook. Duncan’s body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Duncan was driving southbound with two transformers on the truck when it went out of control and overturned several times. The truck stopped partially on the edge of the highway.
The accident remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
