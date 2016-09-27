Columbus man accused of abusing 11-year-old child

A Columbus man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly punched an 11-year-old child in the face, according to Columbus police.
Christian Ledale Hardy, 37, was apprehended at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and charged with second-degree cruelty to children. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials have released few details concerning the incident but said it left the child with a small red mark.
