Crime

September 27, 2016 8:37 AM

Columbus man accused of abusing 11-year-old child

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly punched an 11-year-old child in the face, according to Columbus police.

Christian Ledale Hardy, 37, was apprehended at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and charged with second-degree cruelty to children. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials have released few details concerning the incident but said it left the child with a small red mark.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

