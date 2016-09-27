Sheriff Darr says $20,000 meth bust puts dent in drug activity

Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr says anytime law enforcement gets the opportunity to make a dent in drug activity, it is a “good thing for us.”
Two women and three men were arrested Saturday after deputies said they found more than $20,510 worth of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm in a house at 6329 Williamsburg Drive.
The arrests were the result of a two-month investigation following a tip that drug activity might be going on at that location.
Officers executed a search warrant where they seized 201.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of about $20,510, a Cobra .380-caliber firearm with assorted ammunition, five glass smoking devices, three digital scales and $2,450 in cash.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Darr said it was a pretty essential amount of methamphetamine discovered.
“It was somewhat fruitful,” he said of the arrests.
Heather Marie Coughlin, 20, and Jose Alfredo Rubiani, 37, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jeremiah Force, 39, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, obstruction and possession of a drug-related object.
An investigator said Force did try to escape officers at the scene.
Stormy Leigh Rodriguez, 41, and George William Coulter, 36, were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a drug-related object.
Darr said some of the meth was found in a coffee can.
He added that Coughlin and Rubiani were arrested first and the others later in the day.
The sheriff said his investigators did a “good job,” and he thanked the public for their help nabbing the suspects.
