One dead in Opelika shooting on Edmon Avenue

A 23-year-old man was found dead this afternoon on Edmon Avenue, said Opelika Police Capt. Shane Healey.
The victim’s name has not yet been released. His body will be transported to Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Healey said authorities were called to the 600 block of Edmon Avenue today at 1:19 p.m. to check on a man with a gunshot wound. When they arrived on the scene at 1:24 p.m., they found the victim dead, according to police.
Healey confirmed that no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, but it’s being investigated as a homicide.
He declined to release further details the incident pending further investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or our Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
