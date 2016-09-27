Man pleads not guilty to molesting three Columbus girls

A Columbus man accused of exposing himself to three girls and attempting to engage in sexual acts pleaded not guilty to three counts of child molestation during a Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
A’Andre Allen, 27, of Columbus was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000. All three charges were bound over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Police Sgt. Jeff Kraus said the Special Victims Unit opened an investigation after police received a March 26 report of possible child molestation at an apartment on Farr Road. Police don’t know the exact dates of the incidents, but they believe they occurred within the last year based on interviews with victims at the Child Advocacy Center.
The children said most of the events occurred in a bathroom at the apartment. An 8-year-old said one incident occurred on a Monday because she wore a school uniform. She and her 7-year-old sister were in the bathroom when the suspect attempted to have sex with her.
During another occasion, the 7-year-old said the man pulled down his pants and exposed himself. She said the suspect threatened to kill both girls if they said anything.
In a bathroom, the 4-year-old girl said she was improperly touched and given soap in a spoon before the man spanked her.
After the children were interviewed, Kraus said warrants were issued for Allen. He surrendered to authorities on Sunday at the Public Safety Center. Allen hasn’t talked with police about the cases.
Represented by public defender Charles Lykins, Allen didn’t testify during the hearing.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
