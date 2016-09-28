Man, 34, wounded in Opelika shooting near Lee Street

A 34-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the area of Bay Court and Lee Street, said Opelika Police Capt. Shane Healey.
He was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center to be treated for the non-life-threatening injury. His current condition was not immediately released.
Healey said officers responded to the intersection of Bay Court and Lee Street after shots were fired in the area. Upon arrival, they found the victim with a single gunshot wound.
Police said additional details concerning the incident are not available.
Anyone who has any information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at 344-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
