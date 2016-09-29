East Columbus Magnet Academy student arrested after bullying incident

A 12-year-old female student at East Columbus Magnet Academy was arrested Wednesday morning following a bullying incident at the school.
She was apprehended at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday and charged with bullying and simple assault.
The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to an officer working part-time security at the 6100 Georgetown Drive school. It happened between 3 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
Further details about the incident but yet to be released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments