September 29, 2016 10:13 AM

East Columbus Magnet Academy student arrested after bullying incident

By Sarah Robinson

A 12-year-old female student at East Columbus Magnet Academy was arrested Wednesday morning following a bullying incident at the school.

She was apprehended at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday and charged with bullying and simple assault.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to an officer working part-time security at the 6100 Georgetown Drive school. It happened between 3 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.

Further details about the incident but yet to be released.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

