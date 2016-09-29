Police seek ID of photos in “Jane Doe” death case

With help from the public, Opelika police believe they have pictures of “Jane Doe,” whose skeletal remains were found Jan. 28, 2012, in a small creek at a trailer park on Hurst Street.
Authorities were led to the photos more than a month after the Opelika Police Department release composite photos of how the girl might have looked. The composite photos were compiled with help from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
On Thursday, police released photos of the girl possibly taken during a Vacation Bible School event at Greater Peace Church in 2011. Police seek help from the public to identify the girl who would have been 4-5 years old in 2011.
The photos show the girl had some type of visible deformity in her left eye and may have been blind in that eye. The deformity may have been natural or it may have been caused by an accident or abuse.
Authorities believe the girl had a slightly unkempt appearance and was not very clean. She may have stayed to herself and didn’t interact very much with other children.
It is also believed that the girl had trouble talking or communicating on the same level as other children. After her body was found, authorities said she had been dead eight months to two years. At that time, she was described as black, 4 to 7-years-old with medium-length curls. She was likely abused and malnourished.
Anyone with information on the identity of the girl in the photographs should call the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220, the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Call Center at 1-800- THE-LOST (843-5678).
