Man pleads not guilty to raping woman at north Columbus apartment

A 25-year-old man accused of raping a woman July 10 at North Columbus apartment complex near Blackmon Road waived his preliminary hearing Sept. 23 in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Seth Martinez of Columbus, who authorities said was friends with the victim prior to the incident, pleaded not guilty to rape. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond.
Officials have released few details about the incident, but a police report indicates that it occurred on July 10 between 4 and 11 a.m.
Martinez had an outstanding rape warrant out for his arrest when he surrendered to authorities with his attorney present around 12 a.m. Sept. 22.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
