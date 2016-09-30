Man arrested in Circle K armed robbery

A 20-year-old man has been accused of an Circle K armed robbery that occurred early this morning on Wynnton Road, according to a Columbus police report.
Michael William Bush Jr. was arrested in connection with the 2:09 a.m. incident. He faces a series of charges, including armed robbery, participation in criminal gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, obstruction, possession of drug-related objects and crossing the guard lines with intoxicants and reckless conduct.
Bush remains held in the Muscogee County Jail, where he awaits his 8 a.m. Saturday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities said responded to the Circle K armed robbbery at 2102 Wynnton Road around 2:09 a.m. this morning after the alarm sounded. They were investigating on the scene when they spotted around 3:30 a.m. a black man wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts, which officers said matched the suspect description witnesses gave.
The individual, who was later identified as Bush, was seen crossing Wyntonn Road immediately west of Brown Avenue. He was taken into custody.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
