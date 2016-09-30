Skeletal remains found along creek bank off York Avenue in Opelika, Ala.

Skeletal remains were found Friday afternoon on the creek bank near the 1000 block of York Avenue in Opelika, Ala., authorities said.
The remains were found scattered along the area about 5 p.m. CST when a child searched the area for a missing dog, said Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. The remains will be sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a cause of death and identification.
Harris wouldn’t speculate on a cause of death in the case. He also didn’t know if the bones belonged to a male or female.
The discovery remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Opelika Police Department.
Anyone with information on the case or who has seen anything in the area should contact the Opelika Police Department Investigative Service Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline 334-745-8665.
