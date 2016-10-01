Crime

October 1, 2016 12:10 PM

Three men accused of attempted statutory rape during undercover police operation

By Ben Wright

Three Columbus men are charged with criminal attempt statutory rape during an undercover operation by the Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department.

John Bruce Shattuck, 52, David Echevarriagonzalez, 36, and Edward Dean Holloway, 60, are also charged with one count each of criminal attempted aggravated child molestation during their arrests between 10:05 a.m. and 1:35 p.m. Friday. All are held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

In a report, police said the suspects were arrested during an undercover operation by the Special Victims Unit. All face felony charges in connection with a person under age 16.

Police said Saturday the investigation is ongoing and no other details are available.

