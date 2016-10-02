Crime

October 2, 2016 11:16 AM

Police investigate armed robbery at store

By Larry Gierer

Columbus police are investigating the report of an armed robbery at the Warm Springs Food Mart on Warm Springs Road.

According to a police report, the crime occurred around 10:50 p.m. Friday.

A clerk said two men with guns demanded money. Both wore black and had masks.

Nobody was injured but the clerk said he had a panic attack and had to be taken to the hospital.

No other information was available at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.

