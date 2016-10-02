Police investigate armed robbery at store

Columbus police are investigating the report of an armed robbery at the Warm Springs Food Mart on Warm Springs Road.
According to a police report, the crime occurred around 10:50 p.m. Friday.
A clerk said two men with guns demanded money. Both wore black and had masks.
Nobody was injured but the clerk said he had a panic attack and had to be taken to the hospital.
No other information was available at this time.
Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
