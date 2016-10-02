Man fights armed robber

A 59-year-old LaGrange, Ga. man told police he fought with an armed man who was attempting to rob him.
According to a LaGrange police report, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Friday in a house on Jarboe Street.
The man told officers an unknown black male with a thin build entered the house, pointed a gun at him, and demanded money. He was wearing a mask.
The man attempted to disarm the suspect and a shot was fired but nobody was injured.
The supect then ran from the house.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
