October 2, 2016 11:46 AM

Man fights armed robber

By Larry Gierer

A 59-year-old LaGrange, Ga. man told police he fought with an armed man who was attempting to rob him.

According to a LaGrange police report, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Friday in a house on Jarboe Street.

The man told officers an unknown black male with a thin build entered the house, pointed a gun at him, and demanded money. He was wearing a mask.

The man attempted to disarm the suspect and a shot was fired but nobody was injured.

The supect then ran from the house.

Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.

