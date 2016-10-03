School bus involved in Smiths Station crash on Highway 280

A school bus and a vehicle collided early this morning in a Smiths Station crash in the 1700 block of U.S. 280, confirmed Sgt. Steve Jarrett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Authorities said there were no children on the bus at the time, and no serious injures were reported. The scene has been cleared.
Jarrett said the wreck occurred before 8 a.m. this morning but the scene has since been cleared. No additional details were released pending further investigation by Alabama state troopers.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
