Pine Mountain man arrested in LaGrange after standoff

A Pine Mountain, Ga. man was arrested by police in LaGrange, Ga. Monday following a brief standoff.
According to a police report, Johnny Thomas Oglesby Jr. has been charged with entering an auto and obstruction.
Police say it was at 1:09 p.m. that officers responded to 1500 Lafayette Parkway in regards to a instance of someone entering a motor vehicle with the intent of committing theft.
A witness provided Troup County 911 with a description of the suspect and the vehicle in which the suspect was seen leaving.
The vehicle was located and the driver Oglesby pulled the vehicle into a parking lot near the incident location.
Police say he refused to leave the vehicle after being given several verbal commands to do so but eventually he was taken into custody.
Stolen property from the victim’s vehicle was recovered.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
