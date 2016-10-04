Student, 11, arrested following robbery at Baker Middle School

A 11-year-old male student at Baker Middle School was arrested after allegedly robbing someone at the school around noon Monday, according to Columbus police reports.
The boy was arrested and charged with robbery in connection with the incident.
A Columbus police officer serving as school security at 1215 Benning Drive said a faculty member reported the theft to him, stating that there were a few students involved.
Police said the boy admitted that he took $10 from the victim’s pocket while the victim was being held down by two other individuals. The victim also identified the 11-year-old student as the thief.
In the police reports, there was no mention of any other individuals being charged with the robbery.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
