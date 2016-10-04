Homeowner shot during Eufaula burglary

An Eufaula homeowner was shot in the shoulder after walking into a burglary at his Spruce Drive residence, the Eufaula Police Department announced on Facebook Monday night.
He was in stable condition Medical Center Barbour and awaiting transfer to Dothan Hospital shortly after midnight, authorities said.
Police said they are still trying to identify and locate the masked gunman who burglarized the home in all black clothing and shot the victim when he walked in on the crime.
The incident remains under investigation.
