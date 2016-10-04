Mother takes responsibility for newborn testing positive for opiates

A 24-year-old mother whose newborn tested positive for opiates took responsibility for the incident Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Jacqueline Jayde Jones, who gave police a Jacksons’ Gap, Ala., address, pleaded not guilty to second-degree cruelty to children in connection with the crime that police said led to her baby boy experiencing severe withdrawal symptoms.
“I take responsibility for what I did,” Jones told the court.
Sgt. Andrew Chesser with the Special Victims Unit said a newborn at St. Francis Hospital showed signs of “several withdraw symptoms” on May 23. Doctors confirmed that the child tested positive for opiates, according to police.
The infant was transferred to Midtown Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit, where he remained for several weeks before being released to a foster family.
“During that time, the child did have some distress due to the withdrawal symptoms from the opiates,” Chesser told the court. “It had to maintain a hospital stay for weeks. Since the child has been released, the child has been placed on several different medications to try to alleviate withdrawal symptoms.”
Chesser went on to confirm that the child is doing much better. He said test results show that the infant will not likely experience any permanent damage.
An outstanding warrant was issued for the mother, who surrendered to authorities at the Public Safety Center at 11 p.m. Monday.
Jones told the court that she has been “clean” and in a treatment center since she delivered her child. She said she has also been cooperating with the Division of Family and Children Services during its investigation into the incident.
“I hate what I did, but I’ve done everything since I’ve had him that I’m supposed to do,” Jones testified. “Like I said, I’m doing very good with DFCS.”
Chesser agreed that the mother is now in good-standing with DFCS.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
