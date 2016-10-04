Woman accused of giving false testimony at Robert Lee Miller’s murder trial

A Columbus woman is accused of giving false testimony in Superior Court nearly three weeks after a jury convicted Robert Lee Miller III of murder and other charges, police said Tuesday.
Tatiana Vaughn, 22, is facing one count of felony perjury in testimony she gave Sept. 13 as a witness in the murder trial. She surrendered to authorities at 12:15 p.m. at the Public Safety Center, was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond.
A jury convicted Miller of two counts of felony murder in the death of Antonio Deshawn Robinson, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime in the April 21, 2012 shooting near George Street and Brown Avenue. Sentencing is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Recorder’s Court.
Police Capt. Gordon Griswould said the charge stemmed from Vaughn’s testimony at the trial after giving police a video recorded statement. She lied on the witness stand while under oath. If convicted, Vaughn could face one to 10 years in prison.
Five minutes after leaving the Cream Club on 10th Avenue just before 2 a.m., court testimony showed that Miller and his friend, Javonta Saquan Harris, argued with Robinson and two occupants in his Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot before they left. Harris, who drove Miller’s Kia Sorento, followed the Jeep Cherokee driven by Robinson to the parking lot of the Majestic Sports Bar at Cusseta and Andrews roads. More words were exchanged there between occupants in both vehicles. With Robinson at the wheel, the Jeep was headed northbound on Brown Avenue when shots were fired from two guns into the victim’s SUV.
Robinson was fatally shot in the head. No one else was injured in the Jeep but one occupant identified Miller in the Kia. The first police call about a shooting on Brown Avenue came in about 2:03 a.m. Evidence at the scene indicates at least five shots were fired into the Jeep.
Harris, 23, has already pleaded guilty in the shooting and sent to prison. He pleaded guilty in 2015 and was sentenced to 20 years each on one count of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault and five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. His possible release date is February 2033, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Comments