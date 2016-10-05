Crime

October 5, 2016 11:28 AM

Gunman steals BMW in carjacking near Torch Hill Road

By Sarah Robinson

A man was carjacked by a stranger early this morning near the intersection of Torch Hill Road and Matthews Street, said Sgt. Sheldon with the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division.

No one was harmed when the incident occurred around 2 a.m. this morning.

An officer was called to the 4200 block of Victory Drive around 2:25 a.m. to speak with the victim of the carjacking at another location.

The victim told police he was driving along Torch Hill Road in his BMW when a stranger flagged him down and asked for a cigarette. When the driver stopped near Matthews Street and approached the man, he brandished a firearm and stole the vehicle, according to police.

Sheldon said a detailed description of the unidentified suspect isn’t available at this time.

