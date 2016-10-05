Two Columbus men plead not guilty to statutory rape attempt

An undercover operation in which a Columbus police detective posed as a girl under the age 16 led to sexual assault charges against three men, according to testimony Wednesday morningin Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Edward Dean Holloway, 60, and David Echevarriagonzalez, 36, pleaded not guilty to one count each of criminal attempt statutory rape and criminal attempted aggravated child molestation. Both were ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $10,000.
John Bruce Shattuck, 52, faces the same charges as a result of the undercover investigation but posted bond prior to the preliminary hearing. All charges were bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Jack Wills said the Special Victims Unit launched an investigation on Sept. 7 in which he exchanged text messages with Holloway and Echevarriagonzalez posing as an underage girl.
“They believe that they were going to have sexual contact with a person 14 or 15 years old, which would also include sodomy,” Wills said. “On the 30th of last month, Mr. Holloway and Mr. Echevarriagonzalez came to the location where I was, believing that they were going to have sex with this individual.”
Police said all three men were arrested between 10:05 a.m. and 1:35 p.m. Friday but declined to release additional information about the investigation or clarify how Shattuck was involved.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
