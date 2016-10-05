Columbus police: Man randomly admits to paying woman $25 for sex

A man randomly approached a police officer at a Columbus Wal-Mart Supercenter Tuesday evening and admitted that he had paid a woman $25 for sex, according to testimony Wednesday morningin Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Roger Paul Sharp, 54, and Alena Janel Moore, 24, were arrested in connection with the incident around 6:46 p.m. Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to pandering while she pleaded not guilty to prostitution and three drug-related charges.
Columbus Police Officer Jason Carden said he was working part-time at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 3515 Victory Drive when Sharp approached him and admitted that he paid Moore $25 for sex. Both individuals were arrested at the business.
In Moore’s possession, Carden said he found cocaine residue as well as an orange and white pill bottle that didn’t have a label but contained five oxycodone pills. She was charged with possession of cocaine, drugs outside of the original container and possession of drug-related objects, in addition to the prostitution charge.
Moore told the court the pills belong to her, but she doesn’t have a prescription for them.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
