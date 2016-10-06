Crime

October 6, 2016 8:35 AM

Police: Columbus man found with heroin, firearms, stolen property

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 35-year-old Columbus man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities reportedly found 5.08 grams of heroin and $2,500 worth of stolen property in his 31st Avenue home, according to an arrest report from the Columbus Police Department.

Allandoe Cortez Boyd apprehended in his residence at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He faces four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count each of trafficking meth, possession of drug-related objects, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Boyd, whose right leg was broken prior to the arrest, was transported to the Muscogee County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 2 p.m. today.

Authorities said they were executing a search warrant at 127 31st Ave. when they located the drugs and stolen property. No further information about the incident was immediately made available.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Work crews remove stolen car from railroad bridge spanning Chattahoochee River

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos