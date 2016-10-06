Police: Columbus man found with heroin, firearms, stolen property

A 35-year-old Columbus man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities reportedly found 5.08 grams of heroin and $2,500 worth of stolen property in his 31st Avenue home, according to an arrest report from the Columbus Police Department.
Allandoe Cortez Boyd apprehended in his residence at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He faces four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count each of trafficking meth, possession of drug-related objects, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Boyd, whose right leg was broken prior to the arrest, was transported to the Muscogee County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 2 p.m. today.
Authorities said they were executing a search warrant at 127 31st Ave. when they located the drugs and stolen property. No further information about the incident was immediately made available.
