Drug search of LaGrange home leads to four arrests

A two-month long investigation into alleged drug activities being conducted at LaGrange home at 204 Union Street led to four arrests Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department.
Michael Boddie, 30, Latarsha Sheree Brooks, 42, Kevin Green, 22, Johnny McMullen, 59, all of LaGrange, were arrested following a search warrant at the residence. They were faced with various drug charges and transported to the Troup County Jail.
Members of the LaGrange Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, Emergency Services Unit, Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Section conducted a search at 204 Union Street at 1 p.m. Wednesday as part of two-month long investigation into the accusation that Brooks and others were actively selling cocaine and various prescription pills from that address.
Police said they found 15 grams of crack cocaine and variety of prescription drugs in Brooks and Boddie’s bedroom. Green allegedly tried to destroy more crack cocaine and drug-related objects when officers arrived.
All four suspects were taken into custody at the home.
Brooks and Broodie was charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a drug-free park, possession of Schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a drug-free park and possession of a drug-related object.
Green faces possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a drug-free park and tampering with evidence.
McMullens was charged with sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine.
