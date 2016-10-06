Facebook post leads to arrest on heroin trafficking, theft of property charges

A Facebook post under the name Oglethorpe Green was key in arresting a suspect on trafficking in heroin and other theft charges at a 31st Avenue home, a Columbus police detective testified in Recorder's Court Thursday.
Allandoe Boyd, who posted his picture online, also was charged with two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, four counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three counts of possessing dangerous weapons. Boyd pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
He was ordered held without bond on the trafficking charge and Judge Mike Joyner bound all charges over to Superior Court. Boyd , 35, was taken into custody about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after police executed a search of property in his yard and inside the house.
Police Cpl. Robert Nicholas said police were investigating the April theft of 1986 Chevy Monte Carlo when a engine was recently posted on Facebook. A video posted by Green showed the vehicle was in an accident. Nicholas also received information from a Harris County sheriff’s deputy who said he rebuilt an engine for a Monte Carlo before it was stolen.
Police went to 127 31st Ave. and the saw the vehicle from the street. When Nicholas said police believed the vehicle was involved in some criminal activity, Boyd said the engine in the vehicle was built by a friend.
The sheriff deputy described the engine to police and all the special markings. Boyd was charged with theft by receiving stolen property valued at $2,500 and police obtained warrants to search the house.
Inside, police found 5.08 grams of heroin on the couch where Boyd had been sitting along with a loaded .357-caliber revolver. In a ceiling opening, police found three loaded assault-type rifles, including an AK47, M16 and SKS semi-automatic. Outside, detectives found four doors, the rear window and left quarter panel that belonged to a 2007 Toyota Camry reported stolen.
A scale found in the house led to possession of a drug-related object charge against Boyd.
The suspect used a wheelchair during the hearing and didn’t testify. He was represented by public defender Charles Lykins.
Comments