Man accused of gambling after traffic stop

A Columbus man is free on bond after he was picked up early Saturday on a gambling charge, police said.
Akpan Mfrekemfonudofo, 30, was stopped for a traffic violation at 1:45 a.m. at Warm Springs and Lynch when records showed he was wanted for gambling. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail where he was released on bond.
The gambling charge stems from an incident that occurred May 16 at an apartment in the 5500 block of St. Marys Road, police said.
No other details of the charge were available.
