October 8, 2016 6:57 PM

Shots fired into two apartments in LaGrange; no one injured

By Ben Wright

No one was injured early Saturday after someone fired shots into two occupied apartments at 150 Turner St., LaGrange Police said.

Police said the shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m.

A man said he and his two children were inside their apartment when a gunshot was heard and bullet went through the apartment.

A woman and her daughter were inside another apartment when a gunshot was heard before a bullet came through the wall and landed on the couch.

Police didn’t find a witness who could state the location where the gunshot was fired.

The shooting remains under investigation.

