Shots fired into two apartments in LaGrange; no one injured

No one was injured early Saturday after someone fired shots into two occupied apartments at 150 Turner St., LaGrange Police said.
Police said the shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m.
A man said he and his two children were inside their apartment when a gunshot was heard and bullet went through the apartment.
A woman and her daughter were inside another apartment when a gunshot was heard before a bullet came through the wall and landed on the couch.
Police didn’t find a witness who could state the location where the gunshot was fired.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Comments