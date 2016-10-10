Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Warm Springs Road store

Columbus police are searching for a man who robbed the UR Choice Food Mart in the 2100 block of Warm Springs Road Monday morning.
A cashier said a man entered the store around 11 a.m. and held her at gunpoint. He fled the business on foot with around $2,000 in cash and a couple of packs of cigarettes.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 skinny black man. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black zip-up hoodie and purple gloves. His face was covered during the armed robbery.
The owner said this is the first time the business, which is located across the street from a CVS Pharmacy, has been robbed.
Mike Haskey contributed to this story.
