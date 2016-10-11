Crime

October 11, 2016 8:18 AM

One shot during Columbus armed robbery attempt on Diane Avenue

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A man was shot Monday afternoon in a Columbus shooting in the 2300 block of Diane Avenue, according to a Columbus police report.

The victim’s current condition was not immediately released.

Authorities said they were called to the scene to check on a 1 p.m. shooting that left a man wounded.

Few details concerning the incident have been released, but police confirmed that it occurred during an attempted armed robbery. No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were released.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

