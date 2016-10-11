Man shot on 29th Street in Columbus

Columbus are investigating a shooting at the intersection of 29th Street and Jones Avenue that left one man wounded.
The victim was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he’s currently in stable condition, confirmed Columbus Regional spokeswoman Jessica Word.
Police said they were called to the corner of 29th Street and Jones Avenue shortly after the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday, but no arrests have been made.
No suspect descriptions were given. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
