Columbus man accused of making unwarranted 911 calls

A Columbus man was arrested early Sunday after allegedly making multiple unwarranted 911 calls, according to a police report.
Eddie Robinson Jr., 53, was apprehended at his Fisk Avenue home at 1:30 a.m. Sunday and charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call in relation to the incident. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Police said Robinson reportedly made a call to 911 to report a domestic dispute at his residence. Responding officers told him that it was a civil issue, not a domestic dispute, according to the report.
Even after being told that the incident wasn’t an emergency, Robinson continued to call 911 multiple times between between 12:10 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
He was set to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 8 a.m. Monday.
