Police: Columbus father, 24, arrested after ‘spanking’ incident

A 24-year-old father was arrested in connection with a child cruelty incident that led to a girl being sent to Martin Army Hospital with injuries, said Columbus Police Sgt. Art Sheldon.
Joseph Patrick Kelly of Columbus, who was wanted on child cruelty and battery warrants, surrendered to authorities at the Public Safety Center at 12:40 a.m. Sunday. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail but has since been released on bonds.
Sheldon said the child was transported to Martin Army Hospital for treatment after allegedly being “spanked” between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday on Elm Drive. Her current condition has yet to be released.
Sheldon declined to describe her injuries or release any further details about the incident, but he confirmed that the Division of Family and Children Services and Columbus police are investigating it.
