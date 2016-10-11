Man pistol-whipped during carjacking on Buena Vista Road

A man was pistol-whipped in the head Monday night during a carjacking on Buena Vista Road, said Columbus Police Sgt. Art Sheldon with the Patrol Division.
He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center for treatment following the 10:30 p.m. incident. His current condition wasn’t immediately available.
The victim told police that he gave a man a ride to an unspecified location in the 1600 block of Buena Vista Road, and the individual pistol-whipped him and stole his vehicle afterward. He said the suspect was a black slim man who is about 21 years old but didn’t give a name.
It’s unclear whether the suspect knew the individual before the incident, Sheldon said.
The incident is still under investigation.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
