Search and Rescue Task Force returns to Columbus

Two days after deploying to St. Marys in Camden County, the Georgia Search and Rescue West Central Task Force 4A returned to Columbus on Sunday afternoon.
Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said all members of the team safely returned home at 5 p.m. Sunday, and the unit has been demobilized. The team of firefighters with special skills in rescue was one of several deployed to help possible victims of Hurricane Matthew.
“We went down to Camden County, but nobody needed any help down there,” Shores said. “There was a disaster, but not compared with South Carolina and North Carolina.”
Shores said the firefighters from the area are now on standby for possible deployment to South Carolina.
“We are ready to help our neighbor if we need to,” Shores said.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, a convoy of nine Georgia Search and Rescue West Central Task Force 4A vehicles departed from the Public Safety Center to a training center in Perry, Ga. From there, the unit headed to Camden County.
The team is one of eight in Georgia. It is deployed through the Georgia Emergency Management Agency for regional emergencies such as hurricanes, floods, industrial accidents, terrorist attacks or any other natural or man-made disaster that requires highly skilled search and rescue personnel.
