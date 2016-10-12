Man wounded in Columbus shooting on Seventh Avenue

A man was shot Tuesday night in the 3100 block of Seventh Avenue in Columbus, authorities said.
He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
An officer said he was called to Wilson Apartments at 3400 Eighth Ave. around 10:15 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. He found the victim wounded in the 3100 block of Seventh Avenue.
No additional details, including any suspect descriptions, were listed in the police report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
