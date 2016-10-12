Opelika gas station on Crawford Road robbed at gunpoint

Opelika police said they are searching for the gunman who robbed the Solo Gas Station at 823 Crawford Road Tuesday night.
The thief held the store clerk at gunpoint before stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the business and fleeing in an unknown direction. No one was harmed, authorities confirmed.
Officers were called to the gas station around 10:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday to investigate the armed robbery, but they have yet to identify any possible suspects.
The gunman was described as a black man who appeared to be about 6 feet tall and weigh 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a white and blue bandana.
Anyone with any information about the armed robbery is urged to call the OPD’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or our Secret Witness Hotline at 334- 745-8665. You may remain anonymous.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
