Auburn man, 24, arrested in fatal wreck on Shelton Mill Road

A 24-year-old Auburn man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the Thursday night wreck on Shelton Mill Road that killed a 28-year-old Hispanic man.
Nicholas Osceola Dean Lawhon, who was identified as the driver in the pedestrian-vehicle wreck, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.
Authorities said they were called to Shelton Mill Road near its intersection with East University Drive around 7:50 p.m. EDT Thursday after a motorist spotted the victim lying beside the roadway wounded.
Police said his injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle. He was transported to East Alabama Medical Center, where he died from his injuries at at 10:35 p.m. EDT.
Police identified Lawhon as the individual who struck the victim, whose identity police are still trying to confirm, and left the scene. The suspect and his vehicle were located.
The agencies assisting Auburn police in the investigation include the State of Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
