Crime

October 12, 2016 8:09 PM

Man and woman charged with trafficking in heroin

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A man and a woman were taken into custody Wednesday on trafficking in heroin charges in Columbus, police said.

The suspects were identified as Brandi Lane and Jeffery M. Stivarius, both 35. They are held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. hearing Thursday in Recorder’s Court.

Lane also faces one count each of possession, manufacture, distribution of a controlled substance and possession and use of drug related objects. Stivarius is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, use of a communication facility in committing a crime and possession and use of drug related objects.

No information was released by police on what led to the arrests.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Man gets life sentence for 2012 fatal shooting in Columbus

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos