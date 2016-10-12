Man and woman charged with trafficking in heroin

A man and a woman were taken into custody Wednesday on trafficking in heroin charges in Columbus, police said.
The suspects were identified as Brandi Lane and Jeffery M. Stivarius, both 35. They are held in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. hearing Thursday in Recorder’s Court.
Lane also faces one count each of possession, manufacture, distribution of a controlled substance and possession and use of drug related objects. Stivarius is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, use of a communication facility in committing a crime and possession and use of drug related objects.
No information was released by police on what led to the arrests.
