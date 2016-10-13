Man, 51, dies after being struck by vehicle in Auburn

A 51-year-old man died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in the 1900 block of South College Street, Lee County Corner Bill Harris announced in a news release.
Harris said the victim, whose name has yet to be released, was rushed to the East Alabama Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m. EDT Wednesday from multiple blunt-force impact injuries.
Authorities responded to a wreck around 8:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday and found the victim lying in the roadway. It appears as if the victim was trying to cross South College when he was hit, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation by Auburn police and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments