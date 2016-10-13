Man shot in back while running from three armed robbers

A LaGrange man was shot in the back early Wednesday while trying to run from three armed men after they robbed him outside a Heard Street home, according to a press release from the LaGrange Police Department.
The wounded victim, one of three individuals robbed, was airlifted to Columbus Midtown Medical Center. He is in stable condition, Columbus Regional spokeswoman Jessica Word confirmed this morning.
Brian Atkinson is the only one who has been arrested in connection with the case. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
An officer responded to the intersection of Fannin Street and Heard Street around 1:35 a.m. EDT Wednesday to check on a gunshot wound victim. The man told police he was working at the home when three armed men approached him in the backyard.
At least one of them pointed a gun at him before they all robbed him. He was running from the thieves when he was shot in the back, according to the release.
Police said they spoke to two victims who saw two of the gunmen force the gunshot victim up the stairs of the home. They said a suspect put a gun to one of their heads and demanded money from both of them.
Another shot was fired, but the second bullet didn’t strike anyone.
While investigating, authorities found Atkinson in the area dressed in clothing the victim’s said one of the armed robbers wore. He was positively identified as one of the three suspects, taken into custody near the crime scene and transported to the Troup County Jail.
Police said they would like anyone with information on the two additional suspects, whose detailed descriptions weren’t released, to come forward.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622
