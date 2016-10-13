Columbus man accused of sexually exploiting children released on bond

A 31-year-old man arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly sexually exploiting children was released from the Muscogee County Jail on bond.
Johnathan Michael Finney, the accused, posted bonds totaling $40,000 before he was scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court this morning to face two counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Columbus Police Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick with the Special Victims Crime Unit declined to release details concerning the case, but she confirmed that a “computer search” revealed that Finney committed a sexual crime involving children.
He was apprehended at his North Columbus home around 11 a.m. Tuesday and one or more of his electronic devices were seized for search. Police said that equipment is still being searched and declined to release any details about what evidence has been found in the case.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
