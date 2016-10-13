Police: Man, woman found with more than $8,000 worth of heroin

A man and woman appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court early this morningafter a Tuesday afternoon drug search at their Kings Mountain Court home led to their arrest.
Brandi Lane and Jeffery Stivarius, both 35, pleaded not guilty to multiple drug charges related to the incident. They were ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on multiple charges.
Columbus Recorder’s Court Judge Michael Cielinski bound the case over to Superior Court.
The testifying officer said the defendants were being investigated for a few months before officials with the Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at their 1241 Kings Mountain Court home around 5:08 p.m. Tuesday. No one was inside the house when police located at least one glass smoking device.
The home was under surveillance with undercover cops still on the scene when a 2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer started heading toward the home around 10:25 p.m. It suddenly stopped on Kings Mountain Court and backed up into the intersection near Kings Mountain Road, according to the testifying officer.
Police said they approached the vehicle and noticed that Lane and Stivarius, who had an unspecified warrant out for his arrest at the time, were inside. They performed a traffic stop on the TrailBlazer.
Inside, authorities found a 27.4 grams of heroin with a street value of about $8,000 as well as prescription pills, clear plastic baggies, syringes, digital scales.
Lane and Stivarius were taken into custody on the scene.
She was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of the controlled substance carisoprodol, possession of the controlled substance suboxone and possession of drug-related objects.
He was charged with trafficking heroin, sale of heroin, use of a communication facility in committing a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of the controlled substance carisoprodol, possession of the controlled substance suboxone and possession of drug-related objects.
Lane and Stivarius didn’t testify in court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622
