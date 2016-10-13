Auburn police seize 6.5 pounds of marijuana after chase

What started as a routine traffic stop Wednesday in Auburn, Ala., ended with a car chase and seizure of 6.5 pounds of marijuana, police said Thursday.
Raquay Latel Stinson, 29, faces one count each of drug trafficking and fleeing and attempting to elude police during his 2:35 p.m. arrest on Donahue Drive. He was transported to the Lee County Detention Center where he is held on $53,000 bond.
The Auburn Police Division attempted to stop the driver of a Lincoln Town Car after the vehicle was spotted speeding on North College Street. The car attempted to elude officers but eventually stopped on Donahue Drive.
The driver fled on foot, but officers located the man a short time later in the area. In addition to the marijuana, an undisclosed amount of cash was seized by police.
