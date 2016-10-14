Gunman on the loose after robbing LaGrange food mart

Authorities are investigating a LaGrange armed robbery that occurred Thursday night at the PCA Food Mart at 1200 Hogansville Road, according to a news release from LaGrange police.
The unidentified robber, who remains on the loose, approached a store employee and brandished a firearm but no injuries were reported in the 8:30 p.m. incident.
Authorities responded to the business armed robbery around 8:45 p.m. and spoke to an employee who witnessed the holdup. He said an unknown black man entered the store and brandished a pistol and demanded that he give him all the money.
The employee said the gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and the man fled on foot, heading toward the rear of the building.
Officers and members of the K9 Unit searched the area for the suspect, who the witness described as a 5-foot-9 tall black man who weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, he added.
Police have yet to locate the suspect.
Anyone with information about the holdup is encouarged to call LPD at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-100.
