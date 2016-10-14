LaGrange man pistol-whipped in his Greenville Street home

A LaGrange man was pistol-whipped in the head Thursday night when three men entered his Greenville Street home and stole his property, according to the LaGrange Police Department.
Officials stated that the victim was struck multiple times but didn’t describe the extent of his injuries. It’s unclear whether he was transported to a hospital for treatment after the 10 p.m. incident.
The victim told police that three unknown black men armed with guns forced their way into his home in the 500 block of Greenville Street. One of them struck him in the head with a pistol multiple times while the others stole items from his residence.
One of the suspect appeared to be about 6 feet tall with thin, and the other two were about 5 foot 7 inches tall and thin. They were all dressed in dark camoflauge clothing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call LPD 706-883-2603.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
