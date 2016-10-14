Columbus man denies setting up home invasion at apartment

A 32-year-old Columbus man who allegedly set up the Sunday night home invasion at a Waverly Avenue apartment denied the accusation in Columbus Recorder’s Court this morning.
Nicholas Alexander Thomas, 32, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to first-degree home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bonds on multiple charges.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Hart said an officer responded to the 2800 block of Waverly Avenue to investigate a residential burglary that occurred between 7:50 and 8:50 p.m. Sunday.
The resident stated the was in his home when Thomas knocked on his door. He opened the door and asked the man what he needed.
“At which point, five individuals came from behind Mr. Thomas and entered the apartment, knocking down the victim,” Hart said. “One of the individuals pointed an unknown firearm at his head.”
Hart said the five teenage suspects who appeared at the residence soon after Thomas stole a television from the apartment and a cellphone directly from the victim. When the resident realized his phone was gone, he told Thomas.
“Nicholas Thomas addressed the individuals and said, ‘Give it up,’” testified Hart, who said the defendant also stepped inside the residence during the incident. “They handed the phone to Nicholas Thomas, who then gave it to the victim.”
Hart asked the victim if he felt that Thomas showed up to the residence for a genuine reason and the five home invaders, who appeared to be either 15 or 16 years old, just took advantage of the moment.
“He stated that that was definitely not the case, and Nicholas Thomas had actually set it up,” Hart testified. “He said Thomas has a group of juveniles staying at his apartment that he has used to commit burglaries and other incidents in the area, and that he pretty much had control over those other individuals.”
The victim told authorities that he wanted them to wait until he had moved far from the property before they investigated further, because he was afraid of Thomas.
Hart later learned that Thomas was arrested two days after the incident for an unrelated robbery in the 2800 block of Waverly Avenue. He was accused of stealing from another resident, police confirmed.
Warrants related to the home invasion were then issued for Thomas, who was convicted for robbery and aggravated assault in March 2015.
In court, Thomas denied any involvement in the home invasion. He said he wasn’t there the day of the incident, but he knew the teens involved and asked that they give the man his cellphone back afterward.
“That’s quite a slap in the face when you’re the one that got it recovered and now you’re being charged,” Judge Michael Joyner told the defendant with a smile. “He must not like you for some reason.”
Thomas laughed and responded, “He must not.”
Hart then asked the judge for permission to ask Thomas for the names of the five other suspects in court, since he stated that he knew them. When asked, Thomas said he couldn’t recall their names.
“I know some of their street names,” Thomas said. “One of them I know as “C.” One of I know as “Reggie.” The other individual that he claimed was there, I don’t know his name.”
After court, Hart confirmed that police have yet to positively identify the five teens involved.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments