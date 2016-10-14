Police: Man shot trying to flee Circle K armed robbery returns to court

A man shot in late July while trying to flee from the scene of a July 25 Circle K armed robbery he allegedly committed with another man returned to Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday morning to face additional charges in the case.
Gary Clifford Adams, 36, pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bonds on multiple charges.
A Columbus police officer was driving along Warm Springs Road when a man flagged him down around 2:42 a.m. Monday. He directed him to a gas station and told him there was a wounded armed robber behind the building.
The store clerk stated that two black men entered the Circle K at 5155 Warm Springs Road with their faces covered. When they noticed that the she wasn’t inside the store, Adams allegedly grabbed her from outside and “dragged her” into the building,” Hart testified.
“Based on her statement, he had something pushed into her back as if he was armed with a weapon,” Hart told the court. “She was brought inside and opened up the cash register.”
The men stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing the store, according to police.
A customer who drove onto the scene as they were fleeing noticed that the men were robbing the business, so he withdrew his weapon and ordered them to stop. He said the unidentified thief ran to the back of the business and headed toward the nearby Family Dollar, but the other, who was identified as Adams, stayed on the scene.
“Mr. Adams is observed first pointing his arm out toward the customer that arrived,” Hart said. “He then placed toward his waistband and again brought his hand up to the point where it made this individual feel as though he had to respond with deadly force to protect himself.”
The witness fired his handgun twice, striking Adams in his right thigh. The suspect ran a short distance but was taken into custody after falling to the ground.
Adams was transported to the Midtown Medical Center. He was treated and released before being arrested on an armed robbery charge, which he pleaded not guilty to in early August.
The customer faces no charges, and police have yet to identify the second suspect who wore a red shirt and a mask during the crime.
Hart said police have not recovered the firearm, but they believe he had a weapon based on the statements the customer and store clerk gave. There is surveillance footage of the incident, but police have yet to clarify whether Adams was seen with a firearm in the video.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
