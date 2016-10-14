Second teen arrested in connection to July LaGrange shooting

LaGrange, Ga., police have arrested two suspects in connection to the July 24 fatal shooting of Quentin D. Williams.
Miracle Ramsey, 15, was charged with murder and participation in criminal street gangs, according to a news release. Ramsey is being charged as an adult and was transported to a youth detention center after being booked at Troup County Jail, according to the release.
Jerry Carston, also 15, was arrested July 26. He faces one count of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and participation in criminal street gang activities. He was also charged as an adult.
Authorities said they responded shortly after 7 p.m. July 24 to the area of 51 North Cary St. to check on a gunshot wound victim. Upon arrival, they found Williams lying wounded on a sidewalk in the same block as his home. He was transported to Well Star Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials said the initial investigation revealed that Williams was speaking with a young man in the area just prior to shots being fired. After the shots rang out, witnesses said the victim was lying on the sidewalk and the suspect was running from the scene, heading toward Hogansville Road.
The case remains under investigation. Any person with information about the incident are urged to contact LaGrange police.
